June 6, 2020

Huge crowds rally to demand Mali president steps down

5 hours ago

Thousands of people in Mali have taken part in a protest calling on President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita to step down due to the escalating jihadist and inter-communal violence in the country.

The rally, in the capital Bamako, was organized by the Front For Safeguarding Democracy – a new alliance made up of the main opposition parties and some civil society groups.

It is led by an influential and radical Imam, Mahmoud Dicko, who has been calling for talks with the Islamist militants.

There were also several anti government protests last month following disputed parliamentary elections in March.

As many as 10,000 people have joined Friday’s rally, according to AFP. Journalists have been tweeting photos of the crowds.

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Coronavirus: Sancho, Akanji fined for breaking COVID-19 protocol with haircut

5 hours ago

Man Utd striker Ighalo could leave the field if he’s racially abused again

5 hours ago

Coronavirus: Serie A to allow five substitutions

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.