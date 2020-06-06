June 6, 2020

Coronavirus: Serie A to allow five substitutions

5 hours ago

Serie A will allow teams to make five substitutions during games for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

It brings Italy’s top flight into line with a temporary law amendment announced by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) last month.

World football’s pre-eminent rule-making body made the alterations as a means to ease the strain on players returning to action following the extended coronavirus hiatus.

If a team wishes to make all five changes, they must come in no more than three-match interruptions, aside from half-time.

Serie A is set to resume on June 20, more than three months after the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Coronavirus: Sancho, Akanji fined for breaking COVID-19 protocol with haircut

5 hours ago

Man Utd striker Ighalo could leave the field if he’s racially abused again

5 hours ago

Mbappe and Neymar are ‘very happy’ at PSG, says Herrera

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.