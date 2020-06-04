June 4, 2020

Uganda’s Covid-19 cases now at 522, community cases sore

3 hours ago

The Ministry of Health on Thursday said more 15 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed, pushing Uganda’s tally to 522.

Six of the new cases are truck drivers, four of whom arrived via the Mutukula border and two from Busia.

The ministry says the other nine cases are from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These are from Amuru (3), Kyotera (2), Buikwe (1), Nakaseke (1), Lira (1) and Kampala (1) districts.

Additionally, 33 foreign truck drivers who also tested positive were denied entry into Uganda.

The total number of recoveries currently stands at 82. No fatalities have been reported yet.

Source: DM

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Bayern afraid of nobody in Champions League, says Muller

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: One COVID-19 positive at Tottenham in Premier League’s latest tests

2 hours ago

Kimmich: Bayern considering joint protest over George Floyd death

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.