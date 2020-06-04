Nigeria to reopen airports for domestic flights

Nigeria’s aviation authority has announced plans to reopen five airports across the country for domestic flights only, as part of easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The airports will be reopened on 21 June.

The five are located in the capital Abuja, the commercial hub Lagos, the southern city of Port Harcourt, the northern Kano state and southeastern Imo state.

Musa Nuhu, the head of the aviation authority, said other airports “will be gradually added to the network after a review and assessment”.

“The closure of Nigerian airports to international flights will continue until date of the resumption is announced,” he said in a statement.

Flights repatriating Nigerians from abroad and humanitarian flights are allowed to operate but under strict protocols.

Related

Share News







