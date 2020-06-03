Tanzania health minister says virus cases are declining

Tanzania’s health minister has spoken about a decline in coronavirus cases in the country, saying the commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, only has four active cases.

Ummy Mwalimu told a gathering on Monday that God had spared Tanzania from the pandemic. The event in Tanga region was attended by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The government stopped releasing data on coronavirus cases in April after President John Magufuli accused health officials of exaggerating the crisis.

Last month the US ambassador said hospitals in Dar es Salaam, were “overwhelmed” and that the chance of contracting the virus was “extremely high”, but did not provide evidence.

The minister said there were no cases in Tanga and Mwanza regions.

She said coronavirus infections are still active – without providing numbers – and urged people to continue observing preventative measures.

Older students in the country reported back to school on Monday after the government announced they would reopen educational establishments for college students and final year students.

Related

Share News







