Nigerian musician Majek Fashek dies at 57

Nigerian reggae musician Majek Fashek has died at the age of 57.

He was popular for hits such as Send Down the Rain and So Long for Too Long.

The musician died in his sleep in New York, his manager Omenka Uzoma told the BBC.

Mr Uzoma, writing on Instagram, said it was “a time for us all to celebrate his achievements, and not mourn”.

The musician, whose real name was Majekodunmi Fasheke, also worked with stars like Jimmy Cliff, Tracy Chapman and Snoop Dogg.

“He’s done a lot for Nigeria and Africa,” his manager said.

Majek Fashek had been ill for some time but the cause of his death is not clear.

