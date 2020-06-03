June 4, 2020

Nigerian musician Majek Fashek dies at 57

1 day ago

Nigerian reggae musician Majek Fashek has died at the age of 57.

He was popular for hits such as Send Down the Rain and So Long for Too Long.

The musician died in his sleep in New York, his manager Omenka Uzoma told the BBC.

Mr Uzoma, writing on Instagram, said it was “a time for us all to celebrate his achievements, and not mourn”.

The musician, whose real name was Majekodunmi Fasheke, also worked with stars like Jimmy Cliff, Tracy Chapman and Snoop Dogg.

“He’s done a lot for Nigeria and Africa,” his manager said.

Majek Fashek had been ill for some time but the cause of his death is not clear.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Bayern afraid of nobody in Champions League, says Muller

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: One COVID-19 positive at Tottenham in Premier League’s latest tests

1 hour ago

Kimmich: Bayern considering joint protest over George Floyd death

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.