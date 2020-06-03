June 4, 2020

Mozambique Covid-19 patients ‘threatened with lynching’

1 day ago

Health officials in Mozambique say there’s growing discrimination against people suspected of being infected with coronavirus.

In the central city of Beira, there are reports that those infected have been threatened with lynching.

This led to a fall in the number of people going to clinics to report flu-like systems.

Health workers are trying to convince communities to seek medical help when needed.

The hostility towards people suspected of having the virus has led the health ministry to restrict the amount of information it releases about the disease, including not disclosing locations where cases have been confirmed.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Bayern afraid of nobody in Champions League, says Muller

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: One COVID-19 positive at Tottenham in Premier League’s latest tests

1 hour ago

Kimmich: Bayern considering joint protest over George Floyd death

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.