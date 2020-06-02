Tanzanian jihadists ‘killed’ in Mozambique offensive

Mozambique’s government says 78 Islamist insurgents have been killed in fighting with the security forces over the past few days.

The army launched an offensive after the jihadists seized Macomia in the north of the country, the third town to be overrun by the militants in recent months.

Defence Minister Jaime Neto said two ringleaders were killed, both of them Tanzanians.

There has been no word so far on civilian or military deaths.

The militants, known locally as al-Shabab, have killed hundreds of people since they launched their insurgency three years ago.

It is not clear whether it has any links to the Somali group of the same name, but recent attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State group.

Earlier this year two towns – Mocimboa da Praia and Quissanga – were temporarily seized by militants.

Source: BBC

