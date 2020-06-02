Kenya columnist’s satiric take on US protests

Violence has erupted in cities across the US over George Floyd's death

A Kenyan writer has taken a satirical swipe at the civil unrest across the US, sparked by the death in police custody of African American George Floyd, using language often used to describe conflicts in Africa.

Patrick Gathara took to Twitter to joke that African leaders had told the US government “to exercise restraint”, with warnings that the protests could “degenerate into inter-ethnic clashes”.

“Most African journalists are barred from entering the troubled, oil-rich nation of over 330 million people, but unverified reports from local journalists as well as amateur video posted on social media indicate more casualties as protesters are met with brute force,” he said in one of a series of tweets.

With reference to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the ongoing riots, Gathara he said that the US was “riven by disease and tribal hatreds, with its long-suffering people in open revolt”.

In a parody of how global powers reacted to the Arab Spring protests, Gathara suggested that the African Union was considering deploying peacekeepers to the “troubled nation” to protect #AmericanSpring protesters.

Related

Share News







