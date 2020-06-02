BOBI WINE: Museveni wants to divide People Power

Musician and opposition candidate Bobi Wine holds a press conference, encouraging his "people power" supporters to continue wearing their trademark red berets in Kampala after the military banned them.

Hon Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has called on supporters of his People Power pressure group to stop demoralizing each other through minor fights.

In an audio message released Sunday evening, Kyagulanyi noted that there is a group of People Power supporters who have made it a habit to attack each other using social media and promoting division and suspicion among members in an unprincipled manner

“Some are saying People Power is full of spies working for Museveni. They have deliberately continued to demoralize and demobilize our comrades through targeted propaganda,” he said.

Such characters, he said, affect the struggle and benefit the regime.

” The question to the comrades is and continues to be ‘Who are you working for?”

He thus asked members not to attack anybody with a different political party affiliation provided they all have a common intention or goal

“We must judge people by their actions, until one declares himself or herself to be against the people of Uganda. It’s not our place to declare them spies.”

Bobi Wine’s message is believed to be aimed at Mr Andrew Mukasa aka Bajjo who has been clashing with the former’s brother Nyanzi Ssentamu, following an attack on the latter over the weekend at Kamwokya.

Source: CR

Related

Share News







