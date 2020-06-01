Truck drivers entering Uganda diagnosed with Covid-19

About 50 truck drivers who arrived in Uganda from South Sudan have tested positive for coronavirus, Health Minister Jane Aceng has said.

The authorities in Uganda have focused their testing on truck drivers, who carry goods across borders, and it looks like a wise move, BBC World Service Africa editor Will Ross reports.

The testing is causing some problems though, he adds.

The UN World Food Programme is warning that bottle necks at borders is putting the delivery of vital supplies at risk.

Last week there were reports of a 60km (37 miles) queue of trucks at Malaba on Uganda’s border with Kenya.

