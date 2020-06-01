Landmine blast kills Somali minibus passengers

At least 10 people have been killed after a minibus hit a landmine near Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, police and witnesses have said.

The passengers, mostly from the same family, were on their way to a funeral when it hit the bomb, Reuters news agency reported.

No group has said it was behind the blast.

However, militant Islamist group al-Shabab usually plants landmines along key roads.

The road where the blast occurred, some 20km (12.4 miles) north-west of Mogadishu, is frequently used by military and government vehicles.

“So far we know the blast killed six people and injured others… The death toll may rise,” police officer Farah Hassan told Reuters.

Source: BBC

