Bayern urged to forget Sane and target Leverkusen star Havertz

Bayern Munich have been warned Leroy Sane would be a poor fit for the club as the Bundesliga giants continue to be linked with the Germany winger.

The former Schalke player is coming towards the end of his fourth year at Manchester City.

He looked set for a switch to Bayern last year before suffering a major knee ligament injury in the Community Shield against Liverpool in August.

Having battled his way back to fitness, Bayern are again looking set for an attempt to land the 24-year-old.

Former Bayern defender Willy Sagnol says his old club would be better off chasing Bayer Leverkusen’s 20-year-old rising star Kai Havertz, however, claiming Sane simply does not fit the bill.

“He doesn’t match up at all to Bayern, in terms of character. He’s an inconsistent player, who is very withdrawn,” Sagnol told French radio station RMC.

“For me, he isn’t made for this club.

“He’s got lots of problems, at Manchester City and with the national team. We’ve said that he’d cost €80million. At a pinch, I’d prefer to put down €20m more and buy Havertz to be happy.

“With Havertz, it’s the guarantee of a playmaker that you could play with Lewandowski without a problem. [Thomas] Muller won’t last forever.”

Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness said on Saturday he hoped the club could sign Havertz as well as Sane, but he cast doubt on whether financial realities would allow for that.

