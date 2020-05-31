June 1, 2020

Uganda’s cases soar to 413 as 84 people test positive

22 hours ago

Uganda has reported 84 new cases of Covid-19, the highest number registered in a single day ever since the first case was confirmed in the East African country in March this year.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday morning said the country’s total number of confirmed cases had risen to 413.

Of these, 52 cases are truck drivers, 50 of whom arrived from South Sudan via Elegu, while two arrived from Kenya through Busia.
Additionally, 32 cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases.

“All were under quarantine at the time of testing,” said a statement posted on the ministry’s social media platforms.

Relatedly, 51 foreign truck drivers who tested positive at points of entry were denied entry and handed over to their country of origin.

Source: DM

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

I forgot about social distancing the moment she arrived

15 hours ago

Rwanda confirms first COVID-19 death

22 hours ago

URA Confirms Resignation of 4 Top Officials

22 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.