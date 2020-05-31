Rwanda confirms first COVID-19 death

KIGALI — Rwanda has on Saturday May 31 recorded the first coronavirus death.

The country’s Ministry of Health says the deceased is a 65-year old truck driver who was residing in a neighbouring country.

“After seriously falling ill, the patient decided to return to his home country,” the ministry wrote without specifying the country.

“He received intensive care treatment at a specialized COVID-19 facility but unfortunately passed away due to severe respiratory complications,” Rwanda’s Ministry of Health wrote

As of May 30, 2020, the coronavirus tally of confirmed cases in Rwanda stands at 359 of which 250 have fully recovered and discharged from the hospital.

The active cases according to latest update stand at 108.

So far Rwanda has eased a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, allowing some businesses to resume operation.

It is expected that on June 1 motorcyclists will also be given a green light to transport passengers, as well as cross-provincial movements being permitted after more than two months under restrictions.

Source: PML Daily

Related

Share News







