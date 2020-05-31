Lesotho court revokes ex-first lady’s bail

Lesotho’s Court of Appeal has revoked the bail granted in February to Maesaiah Thabane, the wife of Thomas Thabane who resigned as prime minister last week.

“As soon as we get the written judgement… we will arrest her,” deputy police commissioner Paseka Mokete told AFP.

She has been charged with ordering the murder of Mr Thabane’s previous wife, Lipolelo Thabane, in 2017.

At the time Lipolelo was going through a bitter divorce with Mr Thabane.

He and his new wife have denied any involvement in her killing.

The case has caused political turmoil in the small mountain kingdom over the last year – and Mr Thabane relinquished office after mounting political pressure.

Source: BBC

