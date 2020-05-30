Outrage over kidnapping and killing of Somali medics
The United Nations office in Somalia has described the abduction and killing of seven health workers and a civilian as an outrage.
The kidnapping on Wednesday happened hours after an explosion targeted a Somali military vehicle in the area.
It is not yet clear who was behind the attack.
A relative of one of the victims said masked men arrived in a minibus at the clinic in Gololey village, about 30km (19 miles) north of the capital, Mogadishu.
They seized seven health workers – blindfolded them and tied their hands behind their backs.
Another person was also abducted from his home.
The eight bodies were found on Thursday – they had all been shot in the head and chest.
The president of the Hirshabelle state said a commission would be set up to investigate the killings.
Although the jihadist group al-Shabab is active in the area it has not said it was behind the attack and the Somali government has denied the military was involved.
