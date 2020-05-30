Mauritius to end lockdown but beaches remain closed

The prime minister of Mauritius has announced the lifting of the strict coronavirus lockdown from Sunday.

Since 20 March the Indian Ocean island nation, a popular tourist destination, has only allowed people to leave their homes if they have a work permit.

Residents have also only been allowed out to supermarkets on certain days – dependent on first letter of their surname.

But Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said supermarkets and shops would be allowed to operate normally from 31 May.

Restaurants, cafes and markets will also be able to open if they follow certain conditions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Places of worship may also reopen.

However, beaches, nightclubs and cinemas will remain closed as well as the country’s borders.Mauritius has recorded 335 cases of Covid-19, including 10 deaths.

Source: BBC

