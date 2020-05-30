Ex-mayor sentenced to life over Rwandan genocide
Rwanda’s High Court has sentenced a former mayor to life in prison for his role in the 1994 genocide.
Ladislas Ntaganzwa – who was arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo five years ago – was found guilty of personally leading a series of massacres of Tutsi civilians, including an attack on a church where thousands had taken shelter.
The former mayor of southern Nyakizu was also accused of orchestrating the rape of many women.
Earlier this month, investigators tracking genocide suspects had a major breakthrough when the alleged financier of the genocide, Félicien Kabuga, was arrested in France.
He is due to be tried at a tribunal in Tanzania.
It emerged last week that another top suspect, former Defence Minister Augustin Bizimana, had actually been dead for several years.
Source: BBC