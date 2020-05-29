Serie A is back: The complete schedule for the remaining fixtures

Serie A has been given the green light to resume on June 20 following a three-month hiatus.

Italy’s top flight was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the country’s sports minister announced on Thursday the league – and the Coppa Italia – will restart next month.

Juventus are one point clear of Lazio as they chase down a ninth successive Scudetto, while Inter are nine points adrift of top spot with a game in hand to play.

The reigning champions’ first league game back is scheduled to be away to Bologna, a week after they take on Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

Below is the full list of Serie A games still to be played, including four fixtures carried over from earlier in the season.

Matchday 25

Inter v Sampdoria

Hellas Verona v Cagliari

Torino v Parma

Atalanta v Sassuolo

Matchday 27

Atalanta v Lazio

Bologna v Juventus

Fiorentina v Brescia

Genoa v Parma

Hellas Verona v Napoli

Inter v Sassuolo

Lecce v Milan

Roma v Sampdoria

SPAL v Cagliari

Torino v Udinese

Matchday 28

Brescia v Genoa

Cagliari v Torino

Juventus v Lecce

Lazio v Fiorentina

Milan v Roma

Napoli v SPAL

Parma v Inter

Sampdoria v Bologna

Sassuolo v Hellas Verona

Udinese v Atalanta

Matchday 29

Atalanta v Napoli

Bologna v Cagliari

Fiorentina v Sassuolo

Genoa v Juventus

Hellas Verona v Parma

Inter v Brescia

Lecce v Sampdoria

Roma v Udinese

SPAL v Milan

Torino v Lazio

Matchday 30

Brescia v Hellas Verona

Cagliari v Atalanta

Inter v Bologna

Juventus v Torino

Lazio v Milan

Napoli v Roma

Parma v Fiorentina

Sampdoria v SPAL

Sassuolo v Lecce

Udinese v Genoa

Matchday 31

Atalanta v Sampdoria

Bologna v Sassuolo

Fiorentina v Cagliari

Genoa v Napoli

Hellas Verona v Inter

Lecce v Lazio

Milan v Juventus

Roma v Parma

SPAL v Udinese

Torino v Brescia

Matchday 32

Brescia v Roma

Cagliari v Lecce

Fiorentina v Hellas Verona

Genoa v SPAL

Inter v Torino

Juventus v Atalanta

Lazio v Sassuolo

Napoli v Milan

Parma v Bologna

Udinese v Sampdoria

Matchday 33

Atalanta v Brescia

Bologna v Napoli

Lecce v Fiorentina

Milan v Parma

Roma v Hellas Verona

Sampdoria v Cagliari

Sassuolo v Juventus

SPAL v Inter

Torino v Genoa

Udinese v Lazio

Matchday 34

Brescia v SPAL

Cagliari v Sassuolo

Fiorentina v Torino

Genoa v Lecce

Hellas Verona v Atalanta

Juventus v Lazio

Milan v Bologna

Napoli v Udinese

Parma v Sampdoria

Roma v Inter

Matchday 35

Atalanta v Bologna

Inter v Fiorentina

Lazio v Cagliari

Lecce v Brescia

Parma v Napoli

Sampdoria v Genoa

Sassuolo v Milan

SPAL v Roma

Torino v Hellas Verona

Udinese v Juventus

Matchday 36

Bologna v Lecce

Brescia v Parma

Cagliari v Udinese

Genoa v Inter

Hellas Verona v Lazio

Juventus v Sampdoria

Milan v Atalanta

Napoli v Sassuolo

Roma v Fiorentina

SPAL v Torino

Matchday 37

Cagliari v Juventus

Fiorentina v Bologna

Hellas Verona v SPAL

Inter v Napoli

Lazio v Brescia

Parma v Atalanta

Sampdoria v Milan

Sassuolo v Genoa

Torino v Roma

Udinese v Lecce

Matchday 38

Atalanta v Inter

Bologna v Torino

Brescia v Sampdoria

Genoa v Hellas Verona

Juventus v Roma

Lecce v Parma

Milan v Cagliari

Napoli v Lazio

Sassuolo v Udinese

SPAL v Fiorentina

