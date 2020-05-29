‘Jihadists target’ Mali farmers in deadly raids

There are reports from Mali that 27 civilians have been killed during three attacks on villages which are home to people from the Dogon ethnic group.

Local officials believed the three attacks, between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, had been carried out by Islamist militants, who often say they are defending Fulani herders against rival Dogon farmers.

As Islamist militant violence has spread from the north of Mali to the centre of the country, this has fuelled reprisal killings between herding and farming communities.

The army has in recent years been criticised by rights groups and residents for failing to protect civilians in central Mali.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







