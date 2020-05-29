I Miss Daddy Andre – Angela Katatumba

Ever upcoming singer Angella Katatumba confessed that she misses Producer/singer Daddy Andre. They parted ways after the Producer refused to take HIV test.

Katatumba stressed that their romantic relationship was built on mutual love and her heart beats for the Producer.

Katatumba revealed that she is ready to give Daddy Andre a second chance if he accepts to go for the HIV test.

“I will not be shy to say that I miss Daddy Andre. He really loved me and if he accepts to do the test, I can think about taking him back,” she said during a local television interview.

Source: Howwe

Related

Share News







