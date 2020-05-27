May 27, 2020

The US accuses Russia of sending fighter jets to Libya

The US military has accused Russia of sending fighter jets to Libya to support Russian mercenaries allied to the rogue general Khalifa Haftar.

The head of US Africa Command, General Stephen Townsend, said Russian fighter aircrafts had first stopped in Syria to be repainted to hide their Russian origin before arriving in Libya.

He did not specify when the jets arrived.

The statement comes a day after Libya’s UN-recognised government said hundreds of Russian mercenaries had been evacuated from combat zones south of the capital, Tripoli.

Russia has always denied any involvement.

Source: BBC

