People knocked dead as motorists rush to beat the curfew

KAMPALA – A woman was on Tuesday evening knocked dead by a motorist who was rushing to beat the 7pm curfew.

The incident happened at Kajjansi on the Entebbe Expressway interchange. Police were yet to issue a formal communication about the accident but according to witnesses, the woman was knocked by the motorist who was overtaking other cars during traffic jam.

Thousands of motorists in different parts of the city were as of 8pm still stuck in traffic jam despite police earlier warning drivers to plan their journeys and be home by 7pm.

In some parts of the city such as Wandegeya and Ntinda, police have reportedly staged road blocks to arrest motorists for defying the curfew.

Private cars returned to the road on Tuesday as the lockdown measures to contain the spread of coronavirus ease. In the morning, major roads in Kampala were full of traffic jam.

The 7pm curfew was imposed by the President to prevent criminals taking advantage of the lockdown to terrorise residents.

Source: PML Daily

