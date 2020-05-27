Klassiker win a big step for Bayern but the title isn’t wrapped up yet

Hansi Flick recognised Bayern Munich’s victory at Borussia Dortmund was a “big step” towards winning the Bundesliga title.

Joshua Kimmich’s sublime first-half chip secured a 1-0 victory for the champions in the behind-closed-doors Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

The Bavarian giants are now seven points clear of second-placed Dortmund with six games to play and look destined for an eighth successive Bundesliga title.

Flick did not play down the importance of three precious points, but the Bayern head coach will not be celebrating just yet.

He said: “It was an important win, we took a big step forward.

“Will I win my first coaching title? I’m not a coach who reads too much into the future.

“It just feels good to be seven points ahead now. Before the winter break we were four points behind and we managed to play successful football this year as well as beautiful football.

“We all know that the basic requirement for success is that we approach every game the same way we approached the first three after the restart [following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic].

“If it’s safe, then we can talk about the championship, but I’m not doing that yet.”

Flick has won 15 of his 18 matches since taking charge of Bayern, a record only Pep Guardiola has previously achieved in the club’s history.

