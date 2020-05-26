Uganda’s Covid-19 cases rise to 212

Uganda’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen 212. The new cases registered from 1,739 samples tested on Sunday are all contacts to previously confirmed positive truck drivers.

According to the ministry of Health, all the contacts were under quarantine at the time of test.

Over 1500 people according to the ministry are under quarantine at 150 sites in the country, majority of which are located in the northern part of the country.

Also five positive foreign truck drivers from Tanzania were denied entry and handed over to the authorities of their country. These were got out of the 655 samples tested at the border.

Previously, truck drivers would be allowed to enter the country before getting their results and would be tracked in case the tests turned returned positive. This posed a huge threat to the population as these would freely interact with people in the various communities.

However, as the situation got dire, government was forced to roll out a new plan where the truck driver now have to wait for their results and once they are found positive, the foreigners are handed over to their respective countries while the Ugandans are immediately taken for treatment.

Source: DM

Related

Share News







