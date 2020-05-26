People with albinism worry about Covid-19

People with albinism in Uganda say they are at increased risk of skin cancer because they are unable to buy sunscreen due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Those living with the condition in rural areas say travel restrictions prevent them from travelling to the capital, Kampala, to buy the cream that protects their skin.

They say it is not always possible to avoid direct sunlight because they have to leave their homes to provide for their families.

Olive Namutebi, the head of the Albinism Umbrella Association in Uganda, says she’s still waiting for a government response to her repeated appeals for help.

