African oil firms join the gender equality campaign

Seven African oil and gas companies have adopted a global campaign to ensure women are treated equally with men in the energy industry by 2030.

The “Equal by 30 Campaign” urges companies and governments to advance gender equality, especially issues like equal pay, opportunities for women to advance to leadership positions and to play a role in green energy, by 2030.

The campaign is a joint initiative, spearheaded by the Canadian government and the International Energy Agency, which views participation by women in the industry as crucial.

It wants to end discrimination, so that women are engaged in at least half of the jobs in the industry, compared to the current level of 20%.

Although the situation is slightly better in the green energy businesses, where women are doing one in three jobs.

The African Energy Chamber, which is pressing companies across the continent, says employment of women should not be put forward because of political sensitivities, but because they bring value and different skills to the industry.

The global campaign now has 144 signatories, including 118 organisations and 13 governments, but so far no African governments.

Energy companies in Africa now supporting the campaign include Apex Industries in Egypt, Kenya’s Tsavo Oil Field Services, South Africa-based DWMA Resources, plus the investment platform Africa Oil and Power.

