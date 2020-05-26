50 trafficked Nigerian women rescued from Lebanon
Fifty trafficked Nigerian women have been rescued from Lebanon and returned to their home country.
They have been placed in quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus and will be interviewed about their experiences.
The Nigerian Foreign Ministry said the Lebanese authorities had assisted in securing the women’s release.
Last year, a Nigerian woman was freed from forced labour in Lebanon.
A further 15 Nigerians, stranded in Lebanon due to lockdowns, have also been repatriated.