May 26, 2020

50 trafficked Nigerian women rescued from Lebanon

7 hours ago

Fifty trafficked Nigerian women have been rescued from Lebanon and returned to their home country.

They have been placed in quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus and will be interviewed about their experiences.

The Nigerian Foreign Ministry said the Lebanese authorities had assisted in securing the women’s release.

Last year, a Nigerian woman was freed from forced labour in Lebanon.

A further 15 Nigerians, stranded in Lebanon due to lockdowns, have also been repatriated.

