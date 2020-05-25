Africa Corona Virus Featured Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Africa – amid coronavirus 7 hours ago All places of worship are officially closed in Kenya to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so these men prayed in a courtyard outside their house instead… These men did manage to find a way of praying inside a mosque in Nairobi but at least they were keeping their distance. In neighbouring Tanzania, mosques and other places of worship remain open. Sunday is also the culmination of three days of thanksgiving declared by President John Magufuli because of what he says is a decline in cases of coronavirus, even though his government has stopped releasing figures… Tanzanian Prime Minister Kaasim Majaaliwa (right) was maintaining a social distance as he arrived at Gaddafi mosque in the capital Dodoma. In his speech, he urged the faithful to continue taking precautions, while worshippers did not shake hands as they normally do at Eid. Eid, known in Nigeria as Sallah, is a time when children often get new clothes, which they wear to the mosque. This stylish family was pictured sitting on a motorbike after prayers… Before praying, Muslims must perform ritual ablutions, as this boy is doing outside a mosque in Kara Ibafo in Ogun state… Muslims in Nigeria were also urged to celebrate Eid at home but people still gathered to perform their prayers as usual outside this mosque in Nasarawa state… While these Muslims in Ogun state managed to find somewhere to keep their distance… It is generally the men who gather to pray outside but this group of women and children also took part in Ogun state. Sudan’s government has banned large gathering but the message hasn’t got through to these people in the capital, Khartoum… At least some in Khartoum were wearing face masks. In Senegal’s capital, Dakar, mosques have been allowed to reopen but members of the Layene brotherhood gathered on the beach, as they always do to celebrate what is known locally as Korité. This year, however, they maintained a social distance… Some more than others. In North Africa, where coronavirus has killed far more people than elsewhere on the continent, the situation looked rather different – the Zitouna mosque in the Medina (old town) of Tunisia’s capital would normally be crammed with worshippers during Eid al-Fitr… As would the famous Al-Azhar mosque in Egypt’s capital, Cairo. user See author's posts Related Share News Continue Reading Previous South African President Ramaphosa says outbreak will get worseNext Coronavirus in South Africa: Outbreak closes Africa’s biggest gold mine More Stories Corona Virus News Eight dead in Lake Albert accident 4 hours ago Corona Virus Featured News Open places of worship – Mubajje 4 hours ago Corona Virus Entertainment John Blaq Caught Romping Managers Wife 6 hours ago Leave a Reply Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.