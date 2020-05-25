May 25, 2020

Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Africa – amid coronavirus

7 hours ago
Muslim faithful perform Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a courtyard within their home as mosques remain closed amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nairobi, Kenya, May 24, 2020.
All places of worship are officially closed in Kenya to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so these men prayed in a courtyard outside their house instead…
Muslim faithful observe social distancing as they perform Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside a mosque closed amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nairobi, Kenya, May 24, 2020.
These men did manage to find a way of praying inside a mosque in Nairobi but at least they were keeping their distance.
Worshippers in the Gaddafi mosque in Tanzania's capital Dodoma
In neighbouring Tanzania, mosques and other places of worship remain open. Sunday is also the culmination of three days of thanksgiving declared by President John Magufuli because of what he says is a decline in cases of coronavirus, even though his government has stopped releasing figures…
Tanzania's Prime Minister Kaasim Majaaliwa being greeted outside the mosque
Tanzanian Prime Minister Kaasim Majaaliwa (right) was maintaining a social distance as he arrived at Gaddafi mosque in the capital Dodoma. In his speech, he urged the faithful to continue taking precautions, while worshippers did not shake hands as they normally do at Eid.
Children are seen on a motorbike after Muslims in Nigeria perform Eid prayer following the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nasarawa May 24, 2020.
Eid, known in Nigeria as Sallah, is a time when children often get new clothes, which they wear to the mosque. This stylish family was pictured sitting on a motorbike after prayers…
A boy performs the ritual ablutions before praying at a mosque to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Kara Ibafo in Ogun State, on May 24, 2020.
Before praying, Muslims must perform ritual ablutions, as this boy is doing outside a mosque in Kara Ibafo in Ogun state…
Muslims in Nigeria perform Eid prayer after the lockdown following the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nasarawa, Nigeria May 24, 2020.
Muslims in Nigeria were also urged to celebrate Eid at home but people still gathered to perform their prayers as usual outside this mosque in Nasarawa state…
Worshippers gather to perform a prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kara Ibafo in Ogun State, on May 24, 2020.
While these Muslims in Ogun state managed to find somewhere to keep their distance…
Worshippers gather to perform a prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kara Ibafo in Ogun State, on May 24, 2020.
It is generally the men who gather to pray outside but this group of women and children also took part in Ogun state.
Muslim worshippers gather for the prayers of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the district of Jureif Gharb of Sudan"s capital Khartoum early on May 24, 2020, despite government regulations banning congregations due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Sudan’s government has banned large gathering but the message hasn’t got through to these people in the capital, Khartoum…
Man in facemask praying in Khartoum
At least some in Khartoum were wearing face masks.
Followers of the Layene community wearing protective masks take place on the beach in front of the Yoff Layene Mosque, during the Islamic festivity of Korite in Dakar, Senegal, on May 24, 2020,
In Senegal’s capital, Dakar, mosques have been allowed to reopen but members of the Layene brotherhood gathered on the beach, as they always do to celebrate what is known locally as Korité. This year, however, they maintained a social distance…
A member of the Layene community prays on the beach in front of the Yoff Layene Mosque, during the Islamic festivity of Korite in Dakar, Senegal, on May 24, 2020,
Some more than others.
This picture taken on May 24, 2020 on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, shows a view of a deserted alley outside the Zitouna mosque in the Medina (old town) of the Tunisian capital Tunis.
In North Africa, where coronavirus has killed far more people than elsewhere on the continent, the situation looked rather different – the Zitouna mosque in the Medina (old town) of Tunisia’s capital would normally be crammed with worshippers during Eid al-Fitr…
A view of the closed Al-Azhar mosque during Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt, May 24, 2020.
As would the famous Al-Azhar mosque in Egypt’s capital, Cairo.

