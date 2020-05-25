Bournemouth confirm positive test result for one player

Bournemouth have confirmed that one player from the club has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League announced on Saturday there were two positive results from different clubs during the second round of COVID-19 testing that included 996 players and staff.

Medical confidentiality means the identity of the individual, who will now self-isolate for a seven-day period, will not be disclosed by Bournemouth.

The club also stated that, in line with the regulations put in place by the Premier League, the training ground remains a “safe working environment”.

“Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19, following the club’s second round of testing,” a statement from Bournemouth read.

“Medical confidentiality means the player’s name will not be disclosed, and the club asks for this to be respected.

“In line with Premier League protocols regarding positive tests, he will self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date.

“Following strict adherence of the Premier League’s return to training regulations, the club’s training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week.”

There were six positive outcomes in the first round of tests carried out on May 17 and 18. Burnley assistant Ian Woan and Watford defender Adrian Mariappa were confirmed to be among the half-dozen.

The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, though the target is for games to resume in mid-June.

Teams have returned to training in small groups, though no contact is permitted due to social distancing. However, some players have declined to participate due to health concerns.

Related

Share News







