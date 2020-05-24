LaLiga is back: The complete schedule for the remaining fixtures

LaLiga moved a step closer to a resumption with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez announcing games can be played from the week commencing June 8.

The decision clears the top flight for a return to action next month, with LaLiga president Javier Tebas previously aiming for Friday, June 12.

“Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone,” Sanchez said on Saturday. “The time has come to resume many daily activities. From June 8, LaLiga will return to football.”

There are 11 rounds of the 2019-20 season remaining, with much to be decided at the top and bottom end of the table.

Below is the full list of fixtures:

Matchweek 28

Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo v Villarreal

Espanyol v Deportivo Alaves

Granada v Getafe

Leganes v Real Valladolid

Real Mallorca v Barcelona

Real Madrid v Eibar

Real Sociedad v Osasuna

Sevilla v Real Betis

Valencia v Levante

Matchweek 29

Deportivo Alaves v Real Sociedad

Barcelona v Leganes

Real Betis v Granada

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao

Getafe v Espanyol

Levante v Sevilla

Osasuna v Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid v Valencia

Villarreal v Real Mallorca

Real Valladolid v Celta Vigo

Matchweek 30

Athletic Bilbao v Real Betis

Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid

Celta Vigo v Deportivo Alaves

Espanyol v Levante

Getafe v Eibar

Granada v Villarreal

Real Mallorca v Leganes

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

Sevilla v Barcelona

Valencia v Osasuna

Matchweek 31

Deportivo Alaves v Osasuna

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Real Betis v Espanyol

Eibar v Valencia

Leganes v Granada

Levante v Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid v Real Mallorca

Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo

Villarreal v Sevilla

Real Valladolid v Getafe

Matchweek 32

Athletic Bilbao v Real Mallorca

Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves

Celta Vigo v Barcelona

Espanyol v Real Madrid

Getafe v Real Sociedad

Granada v Eibar

Levante v Real Betis

Osasuna v Leganes

Sevilla v Real Valladolid

Villarreal v Valencia

Matchweek 33

Deportivo Alaves v Granada

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

Real Betis v Villarreal

Eibar v Osasuna

Leganes v Sevilla

Real Mallorca v Celta Vigo

Real Madrid v Getafe

Real Sociedad v Espanyol

Valencia v Athletic Bilbao

Real Valladolid v Levante

Matchweek 34

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Real Mallorca

Celta Vigo v Real Betis

Espanyol v Leganes

Granada v Valencia

Levante v Real Sociedad

Osasuna v Getafe

Sevilla v Eibar

Villarreal v Barcelona

Real Valladolid v Deportivo Alaves

Matchweek 35

Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla

Barcelona v Espanyol

Real Betis v Osasuna

Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid

Eibar v Leganes

Getafe v Villarreal

Real Mallorca v Levante

Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves

Real Sociedad v Granada

Valencia v Real Valladolid

Matchweek 36

Deportivo Alaves v Getafe

Atletico de Madrid v Real Betis

Espanyol v Eibar

Granada v Real Madrid

Leganes v Valencia

Levante v Athletic Bilbao

Osasuna v Celta Vigo

Sevilla v Real Mallorca

Villarreal v Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid v Barcelona

Matchweek 37

Athletic Bilbao v Leganes

Barcelona v Osasuna

Real Betis v Deportivo Alaves

Celta Vigo v Levante

Eibar v Real Valladolid

Getafe v Atletico Madrid

Real Mallorca v Granada

Real Madrid v Villarreal

Real Sociedad v Sevilla

Valencia v Espanyol

Matchweek 38

Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad

Espanyol v Celta Vigo

Granada v Athletic Bilbao

Leganes v Real Madrid

Levante v Getafe

Osasuna v Real Mallorca

Sevilla v Valencia

Villarreal v Eibar

Real Valladolid v Real Betis

Related

Share News







