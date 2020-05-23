Uganda set to start exporting Tech like smartphones

Uganda is set to export its first batch of locally made mobile phones to Morocco, the management of the manufacturing firm SIMI Mobile Uganda have revealed.

Some of the Uganda-made mobile phones manufactured by SIMI technologies, a local firm based in Namanve Industrial Park, are already being sold in the local market.

In a letter addressed to the State minister for Investment and Privatisation, Ms Evelyn Anite, the Uganda phone manufacturer asked Ms Anite to flag off the exportation tomorrow.

“I have the honour on behalf of the board of directors to invite you to our factory on May 23 to come and flag off the first Uganda-made mobile phones to the Republic of Morocco,” the letter to the minister reads in part.

In the letter signed by Mr David Beecham Okware, the chief executive board secretary of Engo Holdings Group Ltd|SIMI Mobile Uganda, the company is also manufacturing protective facemasks to protect against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Anite confirmed the planned export of the mobile phones but declined to reveal more details.

“This is not fake news. It is true. For the first time in the history of Uganda, we are going to export mobile phones and computers,” Ms Anite said.

“We are starting with Morocco and other countries will be brought on board. Some people thought it was a joke but as you can see, we are exporting mobile phones to North Africa. What started as a dream has now come true,” she said, adding: “Our mission is to attract credible investors to create jobs for Ugandans.”

In November last year, President Museveni commissioned Uganda’s first multi-billion mobile phone and computer manufacturing and assembling factory in Namanve Industrial Park, Wakiso District.

According to Mr Museveni, this was a drive to achieve government’s initiative of promoting Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) programme.

The commissioning followed signing of an agreement between the government and SIMI technologies to promote the manufacturing of ICT electronics in Uganda.

Production capacity

Provision. At full capacity, the factory can run three production lines; each line with daily production of 2,000 feature phones, 1,500 smart phones, 800 laptops, 2,000 chargers, 4,000 USB cables and 4,000 sets of earphones and directly employing more than 400 staff.

Source: DM

Related

Share News







