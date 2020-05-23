Uganda registers 15 new cases of COVID-19

At least 15 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda, bringing the country’s tally to 175, the Ministry of Health has said.

According to a statement posted on the ministry’s social media platforms, 12 of the new cases are truck drivers while the three cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

The ministry further revealed that 23 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for the virus had been returned to their country of origin.

“All contacts were under quarantine at the time of test. 23 positive foreign truck drivers handed over to their country of origin,” the statement posted on Saturday morning said without naming the country.

Truck drivers, mainly from neighbouring Tanzania and Kenya have recently been blamed for swelling Uganda’s tally of confirmed cases.

However, following President Museveni’s directives, all foreign truck drivers who test positive for the virus at the entry points are handed over to their countries of origin. Uganda also revised its tally downwards after deducting the foreign truckers.

Since the first case was confirmed on March 21, 2020, Uganda has had 68 virus recoveries.

“Samples from points of entry tested today (Friday) are 1,248. Samples from community and contacts are 858. Total samples tested today are 2, 106,” the statement added.

With the new infections, it means the East African landlocked country now has 112 active cases.

Source: DM

Related

Share News







