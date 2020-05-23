Land Fund increased by over UGX. 50 billion

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development (MLHUD), Beti Kamya has reported an increase of UGX 50.2 billion of the land fund.

While presenting the sector’s performance of its commitments during the ongoing NRM Manifesto Week, Kamya revealed that the amount for the Land Fund was increased from UGX 42 billion to UGX 92.4 billion.

“Thus helping in resolving historical land injustices in Tooro, Buganda, Ankole and Bunyoro by buying land from absentee Landlords,” she said.

She added that so far 236,036 acres has been bought using the Land Fund and the land will be allocated to lawful and bonafide occupants and regularize their land rights.

She said the ministry acquired 33,036 acres of land from absentee landlords for redistribution to lawful and bonafide occupants.

“This adds to the stock of 236,036 acres of land that had been acquired,” she noted.

According to Kamya, 22 ministry Zonal offices (MZOs) have been established countrywide to take land services closer to the people.

“MZOs are located in the following districts; Kampala (KCCA), Mukono, Masaka, Mityana, Luwero, Mpigi, Wakiso (Wakiso-Busiro and Wakiso-Kyadondo), Jinja, Mbale, Lira, Tororo, Soroti and Moroto. Others are Gulu, Arua, Kabarole, Mbarara, Masindi, Kibaale, Kabale, and Rukungiri,” she said.

She added that MZOs are fully operational and functional and provide the same services as those provided at the Ministry headquarters in Kampala.

“The MZOs have tremendously reduced on the distance, time, and cost of doing business whilst carrying out land transactions,” she said.

The Minister further said all freeholds, Leaseholds, and Mailo titles have been digitalized and entered into the Land Information System (LIS).

“Certificates of Customary Ownership (CCOs) have also been digitalized,” she added.

The ministry concluded stakeholder consultations on the draft Land Acquisition Bill, 2019, which Kamya said it seeks to repeal the current Land Acquisition Act, Cap 226, and make the acquisition of land for Government infrastructure projects expeditious.

Under Systematic Land Adjudication and Certification (SLAAC), Kamya revealed a total of 17,265 Freehold titles are being processed for landowners in Oyam, Mbarara, Ibanda, and Kiruhura.

“This is intended to enhance the security of tenure for landowners, as well as for those interested in getting financial credit from financial institutions since they can be used as collateral security,” the minister noted.

Source: PML Daily

