Football fans in Malawi push for return of the league

Football fans in Malawi have demanded that the local league, halted as one of the measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, should resume.

Led by supporters of the country’s two most followed clubs, Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers, they petitioned the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) saying they saw no reason why football could not return while political rallies, which attract huge numbers of people, were being held by politicians ahead of the expected 23 June presidential election re-run.

The 2020 Malawi football season was scheduled to start in March but was called off after government banned all gatherings of more than 100 people.

The head of FAM, Walter Nyamilandu, said he was consulting relevant authorities before deciding whether to allow the league to resume.

Source: BBC

