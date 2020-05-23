Corona Virus: UCU Suspends Staff Contracts

Uganda Christian University (UCU) has suspended staff contracts as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to bite.

The Mukono-based campus said in a general notice on May 22 the closure of business on March 20, 2020 means that the University cannot collect tuition and other fees unpaid and due from continuing students for the Easter Semester.

“The Univeristy has not made any admission intake or received back our continuing students for the Trinity Semester and as such cannot collect any tuition,” said the campus.

“The situation alluded to has affected the revenue stream and finances of UCU in a significant and adverse way/manner. The management of UCU is now under enormous pressure to devise all ways and means lawful to ensure that UCU remains afloat and/or does not get a situation where is it cash strapped.”

It remains unclear when education institutions will be fully opened to resume business.

This uncertainty has left many businesses to suspend staff contracts as a cost-cutting and survival measure.

Source: CR

Related

Share News







