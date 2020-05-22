Juliana Kanyomozi welcomes baby boy

Uganda’s finest diva Juliana Kanyomozi has given birth to a baby boy. Juliana gave birth on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The excited songstress, visibly in good health, took to social media and shared a photo of her still in the hospital holding her newest born baby captioned:

“IT’S A BOY!!!! Say hello to Taj 12-05-2020. We are thrilled!!. To God be the glory.”

It is said the baby is also in good condition and they are yet to be discharged from the hospital.

This comes after a series of pregnancy rumours over the recent years, that Juliana always came out to dismiss. In the recent past, there were rumours that the diva was pregnant and hiding away from the public to take good care of herself.

She did quite a good job of keeping it private because a few people were aware of the pregnancy. It was until she confirmed the news on Wednesday evening that joy lit up her fans and followers.

Source: Sqoop

