Corona Virus: Museveni Sends RDC Sakwa Into Forced Leave

President Yoweri Museveni has sent Jinja RDC Eric Sakwa to go into a two month leave so as to enable court to conclude the Manslaughter case against him

In a letter addressed to Hon Esta Mbayo the Minster in Presidency, Museveni says there is need for Sakwa to stand aside as stakeholders like the DPP and Court perform their duties.

Sakwa, who is now out on bail, is alleged to have participated in the beating of an unarmed civilian in Jinja together with members of the armed forces, leading to his death.

The President says the charges against the embattled RDC are serious in nature and warrant that he steps aside.

“This is not a political matter for dialogue, it’s a serious criminal allegation. If the accusers of Sakwa are lying, it will boomerang on them,” the president says.

This development follows a failed attempt by the Office of the President to Interdict Mr Sakwa.

The RDC this week successfully challenged his removal from office before the Jinja High Court which ruled in his favor.

