Police ‘close shops without wash-points’

Police in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, have closed shops that had not installed wash-points, the New Vision newspaper reports.

The authorities were following the president’s new directives to slow down the spread of coronavirus, the state-owned newspaper continued.

People without face masks were also ordered to get one and the traders put up notices to customers that face masks were compulsory.

President Yoweri Museveni on Monday said the government would distribute free masks to all citizens aged over six before lifting coronavirus containment measures.

Thereafter, shops would be allowed to open, public transport vehicles would be allowed to carry only half their capacity and food market vendors – who have been working and living at their stalls – would be allowed to go home at the end of each day.

However, public transport is still banned in border districts for 21 days.

Source: BBC

