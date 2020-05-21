COVID-19: 10 New Cases Reported as Total is Revised to 145

Ministry of Health has confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases, 9 of these new cases are truck drivers while one is contact of a confirmed truck driver. However, the Ministry announced that the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Uganda now stands at 145 following a presidential directive to deduct foreign truck drivers from Uganda’s case count.”Following a presidential directive of deducting all foreign truck from Uganda’s case count, the confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 145,” the Health Ministry announced.

11 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were handed back to their respective countries of origin. All other foreign truck drivers who tested positive for Coronavirus were sent back, meaning Uganda only counts cases on her soil.1,264 samples of truck drivers were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday while 283 samples were from the community. The total number of 1,497 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Now the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uganda stands at 145

