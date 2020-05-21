May 21, 2020

‘Bodies in uniform found by road’ in Mozambique

8 hours ago

Reports from northern Mozambique say more than 30 bodies have been found on a road in the gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado.

Some of the dead were wearing police and army uniforms, local media said.

It is thought they may have been killed in an attack by Islamist militants in the area earlier this month.

A local militant group, known as al-Shabab, has intensified attacks in recent weeks, seizing towns and raising the black jihadist flag.

It is not clear whether it has any links to the Somali group of the same name. Recently the authorities said the militants were affiliated to the Islamic State group.

In some areas, people have been hiding in the bush for days, where they say they are running out of food.

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Burundi election: Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp blocked

8 hours ago

Kenya accused of sabotage in border testing row

8 hours ago

Nairobi weddings halted over coronavirus – again

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.