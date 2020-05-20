UNBS: We have not yet certified NYTIL to produce face masks.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has said that it has not yet certified any manufacturer to mass produce masks, raising concerns on how Nytil landed the big contract to mass produce over 30 million of them in 2 weeks.

UNBS says they are in the process of assessing all those that have shown interest in the commercial production of masks.

President Yoweri Museveni said his latest address that he phased lifting of the lock down would be pegged on compulsary wearing of face masks by anyone in a public place. He said the masks would be ready for distribution by June 2.

President Museveni said the government of Uganda would ensure every citizen above the age of six would receive a government approved face mask manufactured by Nytil.

Members of the Ugandan parliament and good governance watchers have, however, questioned how Nytil landed what stands to be a very lucrative contract.

Former Forum of Democratic Change president RTD Col. Dr Kizza Besigye is among those who want to know how Nytil was zeroed upon for the task.

He says,`Thirty million masks requires a huge budget. Let any Ugandans who want to bid do so and get the tender.`

Besigye argues that government needs to open up the process, publicize the regulations that will guide the manufacturer and set standards required for the mask production.

But the UNBS Deputy Executive Director Standards Patricia Bageine says these standards were approved last week.

But Besigye wonders how Nytil will be able to quickly mobilize resources to carryout such a demanding contract yet a few months ago it was asking for a bail out government.

Meanwhile at OPM, manufactures converged in a close door meeting discussing how they can be part of the production.

Many Ugandans continue to use improvised masks as they say that the masks sold in pharmacies and that meer World Health Organisation (WHO) standards are too expensive.

