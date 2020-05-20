Uganda: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 260 as 12 New Infections are Confirmed

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases in Uganda bringing the total number of cases in the country to 260. All the new cases the Health Ministry announced that are Ugandans

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases in Uganda bringing the total number of cases in the country to 260. All the new cases the Health Ministry announced that are Ugandans and were confirmed from 1,743 samples of truck drivers.

Meanwhile, all the 32 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were turned back to their respective countries.\r

\”All 32 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were turned back to their respective countries,” the Ministry of Health announced. Addressing the country about COVID-19 on Monday, President Museveni a number of foreign truck drivers totaling to 35 from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and Eritrea had been denied entry to Uganda for testing positive for COVID-19.

“The new policy, this one of not allowing drivers (COVID-19 positive drivers) to enter has already seen 14 Tanzanians, 16 Kenyans, 1 Rwandan, 1 Burundian, and 3 Eritrean drivers being turned back yesterday (Sunday) at the different border points,” said Museveni.

The above number of truck drivers turned back to the respective countries as mentioned by President Museveni totals to 35.

This means that 35 foreign truck drivers announced by the President added to 32 announced by the Ministry of Health makes a total number of 67 foreign truck drivers who have so far been denied entry to Uganda for testing positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the National Task Force on COVID-19 chaired by President Museveni passed a resolution that only COVID-19 negative truck drivers will be allowed to enter Uganda.

Currently, Uganda has a total number of 260 COVID-19 confirmed cases, 63 recoveries, and no fatalities.

