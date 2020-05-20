May 20, 2020

Tanzania lifts restrictions on passenger flights

3 hours ago

Tanzania’s civil aviation authority has lifted all restrictions on passenger flights operating in the country.

The body said in a tweet that the development follows a “decrease of Covid-19 cases”.

The Ministry of Health on Monday said arriving international travellers would be screened for Covid-19 symptoms at entry points before being granted entry.

The tourism sector is the country's second-biggest employer after agriculture and has been hit hard by the pandemic.

