Police confess to the murder of Mozambique poll official

Six members of Mozambique’s elite police unit have gone on trial for the murder of a well-known election observer.

Anastacio Matavele was shot dead in his car in the city of Xai-Xai shortly before last year’s elections.

The suspected involvement of the police came to light after the alleged attackers had a car crash as they fled the scene.

Four police officers have confessed to taking part in the murder plot. The alleged ringleader is on the run.

Murders of activists, opposition politicians and journalists usually go unsolved in Mozambique due to lack of evidence.

