Fit-again Harry Kane ‘ready to go from first Premier League game’

Tottenham star Harry Kane feels fit and “ready to go from the first game” whenever the Premier League is granted approval to return.

Kane has not played since January 1, when he suffered a serious hamstring injury – rupturing a tendon in his left leg – during Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the resumption date of England’s top flight, which has been suspended since March, is dependent on the outcome of ‘Project Restart’ discussions.

But once the Premier League is back, Kane is confident he will be good to go immediately.

“Whenever the season does continue, whether it’s next month, or two months, three months, I should be ready to go from the first game,” Kane said to Sky Sports.

“I’m pretty much as good as I can be – I was at a good stage before the lockdown, doing everything except from training with the team.

“Since the lockdown’s happened, I’ve continued doing sessions online with the team.

“I’ve done a bit of specific work where I do my own stuff for the hamstring and things like that, but pretty much doing everything else the boys are doing.

“Then obviously the last week or so we’ve been able to go in and do one-on-one training with a coach on the pitch. It’s been nice to get out and start touching a ball again.”

England international Kane, who has 11 goals in 20 league matches this season, feels he may not have been fully fit for Euro 2020 had the event not been postponed until 2021, so has used the extra recovery time productively.

“I wouldn’t have had as many games as I would have liked or as much training as I would have liked to really get to my highest level,” he added to BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I’m trying to take the positives. This period has given me a chance to recover a bit more.

“In the last week it’s a case of getting that feeling back and doing a lot of individual training and finishing.”

Spurs are down in eighth place in the Premier League, seven points behind rivals Chelsea in fourth.

